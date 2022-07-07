Kris Jenner talks about the Kardashians having children out of wedlock

The most supportive Lovey! Kris Jenner asked a question about how she feels about her kids having children of their own outside of marriage – and she responded with nothing but love.

“I am there for them. They know it,” the momager, 66, said during the Wednesday, July 6, episode of Martha Stewartthe podcast of. “There is nothing that I would judge. No way. I mean, I never would.

the old Chris The host added that she understands her children’s choices “more and more” as she gets older, because there is “such a big age difference” between them. “I’ve been through so much in my life that hindsight is very important,” she added. “Because I learned so much along the way that I didn’t know anything before. … I embrace what is in front of me. I think I’m easy once I figure it out.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum went on to note that her kids could “throw anything” at her at this point and she wouldn’t be fazed. jenner shares Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris is the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, with Kendall, 26, being her only child who has no grandchildren of her own. Kourtney, 43, shares three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 – with her ex Scott Disick, whom she dated on and off for nine years but never married. Khloé, 38, shares True, 4, with her ex Tristan Thompsonwhile Rob, 35, shares Dream, 5, with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Kylie, 24, for her part, shares Stormi, 4, and a son, 5 months, with an on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott. Kim, 41, welcomed her first child, North, 9, with her ex-husband Kanye West before the duo tied the knot in 2014. The ex-spouses are also parents to Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Although Kris is happily supportive of her children’s family planning decisions, she told Stewart, 80, that she waited to have children until she was married to Robert, who died in 2003.

“I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days [after my wedding],” the The Kardashians joked the star. “I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. … I’m very old-fashioned.

At the start of the week, the In the kitchen with Kris The author appeared in an Amazon ad with Dream – and joked that she was good at remembering all of her giant family’s names. “I actually have a great memory,” she said after Dream suggested playing a game called Memory Match. “I remember the names of all my children and almost all my grandchildren.”

