Kris Jenner taps Dream Kardashian, Rob’s daughter, for her first ad

Moment of complicity between granddaughter and grandmother! Kris Jenner put Rob KardashianDream’s daughter, to work playing games and talking about life for a new video ad.

“Dream and I had so much fun catching up, playing games and drawing with @amazonglow 🎉💗🎉 Guess who won Memory Match,” Jenner, 66, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, alongside to Amazon Glow advertising.

In the clip, set at “6:56 a.m. somewhere in California,” the momager skips over her 3rd meeting of the day — a video call with her 5-year-old granddaughter. “Hi Dream! Thank you so much for rushing me this morning,” Jenner coos.

After Dream offers a part of Memory Match, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum replies, “Actually, I have a great memory. I remember the names of all my children and almost all my grandchildren. She also shares some pearls of wisdom with her granddaughter.

“Life is a game and there are a few lessons I’ve learned along the way,” Jenner shares in the announcement. “Number one, always look at the world with rose-colored glasses.” Dream follows the reality TV star’s advice by sporting a pair of star-shaped pink sunglasses. “Very chic, Dreamy,” her grandmother said approvingly.

The announcement comes just months after a jury sided with the businesswoman and her daughters in a defamation and contract interference lawsuit brought by Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna. The 34-year-old model first filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family in 2017 over the cancellation of her reality show with ex-fiancé Kardashian, Rob and Chyna. On May 2, a judge dismissed the case and Chyna was not awarded any compensation.

“So grateful that a jury is finally hearing what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” the model tweeted in April. “At the end of the trial, I will be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that in life I hope they’ll be able to defend themselves when it matters too. Chyna also shares her 9-year-old son, King, with the rapper. Tyga.

Jenner testified against her son’s ex-fiancée at trial, alleging the Washington DC native threatened to kill Kylie Jenner. In May, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told The Associated Press that her client planned to appeal the verdict in the defamation case.

In addition to Dream, Jenner is also a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashianis three children with ex Scott Disick (Mason, 12 years old, Penelope 9 years old and Reign, 7 years old), Kim Kardashianhas four children with her ex-husband Kanye West (North, 9, Holy, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3), Khloe Kardashianthe daughter of with her ex Tristan Thompson (True, 4) and Kylie’s two children with their partner Travis Scott (Stormi, 4, and a 2-year-old son whose name has not been released after being changed from Wolf).

