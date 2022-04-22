Kris Jenner, the Kardashian’s mother claims that Blac Chyna threatened to kill her youngest, Kylie!

While in court in Los Angeles last Thursday, Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner clan momager, made shocking revelations about Blac Chyna. Indeed, she claimed that her son’s ex Rob Kardashianhas already threatened Kylie Jenner to kill her while was with her then ex Tyga.

Kris Jenner also recounted that Tyga had already told him several times that Blac Chyna had already tried to injure him with a knife. “Of course, it was alarming, but we kept it to ourselves”testified Kim Kardashian’s motherexplaining that at the time no one had reported the incident to the police.

“They lived across the street and she [Blac Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about Tyga’s situation.”, she added. Blac Chyna dated Tyga from 2011 to 2014, he then dated Kylie from 2014 to 2017. While Blac Chyna started a relationship with Rob in 2016. She thus had a child with Tyga, her 9-year-old son King. years, and another with Rob, her 5-year-old daughter Dream.

And Blac Chyna in all this? She testified last Wednesday in court, saying she was still in a relationship with Tyga when he met Kylie Jenner. A deception which would therefore have pushed him to threats. And when Blac Chyna’s lawyer asked Kris Jenner if she was worried about her son starting a relationship with the one who threatened her daughter earlier, Kris Jenner explains that Kardashian-Jenner drama is currency current. “I didn’t really react”, she explained. Before adding: “There were a lot of dramas during this period… And I’m used to it in my family”.

Antoine FM

