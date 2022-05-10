Kris Jenner: What Kourtney Kardashian Forbade Her To Do About Her Marriage To Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian has been clear with her mother, Kris Jenner. The momager was banned from revealing details about her marriage and told People on May 9.
Kris Jenner, 66, has earned a reputation as a “momage” sinceshe is in charge of the details of the family affairs. When fans look for news, it’s towards this direction that they dig. Only, the Kardashian-Jenner Tribe matriarch has made it clear that his lips would be sealed as for the marriage of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46. “I was sworn to secrecy,” she told People on Monday, May 9. Which underscores the fact that Kourtney absolutely wants to keep her second marriage a secret.
Remember that the couple wanted get married in Las Vegas after the Grammys of April 6. Only, for lack of a license, Kourtney and Travis opted for a less restrictive ceremony at the legal level. Fond of suspense, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, did not share the photos of his couple in biker jackets only a few days later. Which is repetition.
Kris Jenner drew attention to Psalm
What is certain is that Kris Jenner was well briefed by Kourtney Kardashian. “I’ll just sit in the background”, confided the momager. “And not say a word because i don’t want to get in trouble“, she added.
While it’s clear that Kris Jenner’s attention is focused on her daughter’s wedding, the matriarch still drew attention to Kim Kardashian’s youngest son, Psalm. This on the occasion of his third birthday. “Happy birthday to our little Psalm who has the smile that lights up our hearts!!! Psalm, you are an integral part of our family and you are the most extraordinary son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew who is !!!!. A light so bright every day !!!”, she shared on Instagram followed by photos of the little boy.
