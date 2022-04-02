Kristal Silva evokes Selena Quintanilla in her most iconic dress and pays emotional tribute

Kristal Silva evokes Selena Quintanilla in her most iconic dress and pays an emotional tribute. | instagram special

Kristal Silva evokes Selena Quintanilla in her most iconic dress and pays emotional tributethis within the celebration of the 27 years after his tragic departure. The famous queen of tex-mex is still very present in Latin music and her death anniversary did not go unnoticed.

And it is that Selena Quintanilla became one iconic figure in Latin music and culturenot only for combining the best of Mexico and the United States, her beauty, her talent and her great intelligence, but particularly her way of being made her a reference for many and now it is Kristal Silva who remembers her with respect and love.

The presenter of “Come the Joy” and beauty queen, turned to her section “Crystal’s universe” not only to pay a personal tribute to Selena Quintanilla but also wasted tenderness when accompanied by some little girls who also showed their love for the interpreter of songs like “Carcacha”, “Bidi bidi bom bom” and “As the flower”.

Kristal Silvadisplaying its beauty, recreated the most iconic style of Selena Quintanillathe famous purple suitwith loose hair and red lips, as the queen of tex-mex looked at her great concert at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, one of her most remembered events.

In addition to Kristal Silva, who It wasn’t the first time she dressed up as Selenathe girls who accompanied him stole the camera with their mini versions of the other styles with which we remember the great singer.

