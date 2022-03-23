Kristal Silva leaves TV Azteca and reappears in Mazatlan

Kristal Silva reappears in Mazatlan, leaves TV Azteca

The famous and beautiful driver Kristal Silva has left and reappears in the port of Mazatlan wearing a very summery outfit and taking a rich vacation during this bridge.

The beautiful presenter, Kristal Silva, recently left TV Azteca to reappear once again from the beaches of Mazatlanlooking most beautiful in a summer outfit, which caused a sensation on the famous Instagram social network.

The presenter of Venga la Alegría, fought on her social network, a photograph in which she shines from the streets of Mazatlán, where she has worked in a draft for weeks that has led her to be absent from the program on a couple of occasions.

The famous ex-participant of Survivor Mexico, was more than ready to splurge beauty with her long wavy loose hair, with short denim shorts, a tight black blouse and a small red jacket that undoubtedly highlights her curves.

As expected, this image earned her thousands of compliments in which they would have pointed out that she looks beautiful, delighting the eyes of her millions of admirers.

Yuselmi Kristal Silva Dávila, known as Kristal Silva, is a Mexican host, model and former beauty queen, winner of the Miss Earth México 2013 and Nuestra Belleza México 2016 pageants.

She represented Mexico in Miss Earth 2013 being part of the Top 8 and in Miss Universe 2016 where she was part of the Top 9.

This popular young woman has shared the routines she does to always look just as beautiful with her sculpted figure, and among them we have weighted squats, holding weights above her head and repeatedly lowering, but not only does she work on that, but she wants be something more complete.

She shows us some of her best movements, however, she was always based on the recommendations of the instructors, there are ways to execute the exercises correctly, so it is recommended that someone accompany you to see if you do it well. form, so that later you can check yourself in the mirror.