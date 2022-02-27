Kristal Silva poses with a mermaid cut dress from Mazatlan

The former beauty queen and now host of Aztec TV fell in love with all her followers on social media by posing in a beaded embroidered mermaid dress from Mazatlana garment that left many network users speechless, stay in I am Carmine to read the details.

Kristal Silva always paralyzes the networks with outfits that make her look like the queen she is. On this occasion she posed with this dreamy dress embroidery in rhinestoneswhich was beige, with one sleeve and transparency in the chest area, looked elegant and daring.

The accessories could not be missing, so she added long earrings and a ring, both in silver. Her hair was loose and held on the right side by two silver barrettes, while his makeup included nude shadows and black eyeliner.

With this garment she showed off her stylized figure, tiny waist and large peach, she is a beauty. Kristal Silva accompanied this publication with a message, “Ready for the coronation of the Queen of the Floral Games in Mazatlan”, I tell you that her time in beauty pageants is not over.

Immediately, her followers began to comment on this publication with many compliments and hearts, always highlighting her beauty. Through his stories on social networks, he also boasted how well he is having a good time in Sinaloa, even by the sea.

Envious of her work trip, full of parties, glamor and a lot of beauty. So far these are the only news that the driver has shared on her social network, although surely in the coming days it will fill us with more surprises, especially outfits.

With which we can admire her beauty, but she also gives all her followers ideas to look beautiful on a daily basis and on special occasions, since each of her outfits are innovative, because they combine textures, details and extravagant colors.

And not to mention their hairstyles and makeup. Remember that you can see this beauty from Monday to Friday in Venga la Alegría, where she shares the screen with another beautiful host, Cynthia Rodríguez, with whom she is always in a glamor duel.

We will continue to be aware of more news that you share on your social networks in the coming days, since nothing should go unnoticed. Look forward to those new outfits in the coming days, which range from casual to special occasions.