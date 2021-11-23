Kristen Dunst: “That little detail of me they wanted to change”

Less than a month to go until the release of Spiderman: No Way Home, the third installment of the saga with Tom Holland. For some time there have been speculations on the possible presence in the film of the other Spidermans, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. And it is precisely in the wake of these discussions that the actress Kristen Dunst, interpreter of Mary Jane Watson in the trilogy of Spiderman in 2002 she returned to talking about films. The actress revealed how the production wanted to change one small detail.

The story of Spiderman has had several transpositions starting with the trilogy of Sam Raimi, in which Tobey Maguire played the young Peter Parker. At his side for all three films, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, James Franco such as Henry Osborne and a very young Kristen Dunst. The trilogy was a great success and has always remained in the hearts of the viewers. In 2012, however, the baton passed to Andrew Garfield that next to Emma Stone gave birth to a new version of Peter Parker, in The Amazing Spiderman. Even this saga, however, ended after only two chapters and from 2017 Tom Holland plays the teenage Spider-Man.

Kristen Dunst: “that detail of me they wanted to change”

Kristen Dunst in a recent interview said that the production was not particularly enthusiastic about her smile and that it needed to be fixed.. The actress, however, was categorical and did not allow this to happen, even if some retouching was made in the promotional posters. Another aspect the actress wanted to talk about was the difference in pay between her and her colleague Tobey Maguire. The actor earned $ 4 million for the first film, while $ 18 million for the second.