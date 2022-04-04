Kristen Steward took a massive pay cut to film ‘On the Road’

Kristen Stewart has been an entertainment star since she emerged in Hollywood in 2002. panic room with Jodie Foster. In recent years, however, some stellar performances have helped establish Stewart as a truly exceptional actress. The 31-year-old displays a dedication to the craft and character building that is rare, to say the least.

In one instance, Stewart believed in a film so much that he took a substantial pay cut to be in it. Let’s take a closer look On the road and how Stewart has maintained a high level of success throughout her career.

Kristen Stewart Kindly Cut Her Salary From ‘On the Road’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/sAb5vODOrgg?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In 2012, Stewart acted in a movie called On the road. According to IMDb, it was based on the works of legendary novelist Jack Kerouac. The film follows the adventures of a writer named Sal Paradise. He is joined by a man named Dean and Dean’s girlfriend, Marylou (played by Stewart). Audiences followed the trio across the country, meeting colorful characters along the way in the quintessential road trip movie.

The film had a star-studded cast with Kirsten Dunst, Amy Adams, Viggo Mortensen, and Elisabeth Moss. While it involved a full cast list, it was a smaller independent film as opposed to the larger budget films Stewart worked on. According to BuzzFeed, the film suffered a budget cut. To make it work, Stewart kindly volunteered to cut her salary to $200,000.

To put this number into further perspective, this represented only 1% of the salary he received for his work at Twilight Sunrise.

Stewart’s incredible acting career

Kristen Stewart at the premiere of ‘On The Road’ in 2012 | Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Stewart has a successful career with a long way to go before it ends. Of course, most mainstream audiences have known her from the beginning. Twilight series as main character Bella Swan. The franchise propelled her to stardom. But outside of those big-budget crowd-pleasing movies, Stewart has quietly done a great job on more arty movies.

Most recently, Stewart received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the critically acclaimed film. spencer. It was a difficult question. Stewart is instantly recognizable to most audiences, but he took on the chameleon-like task of portraying one of the world’s most recognizable royal figures.

Despite this clear handicap, critics praised Stewart’s ability to disappear into the role. He skillfully brought Diana’s loneliness to the screen in a compelling way. The Los Angeles native’s other major roles include snow white and the huntsman, Charlie’s Angelsand ultra american.

Kristen Stewart’s net worth and the source of her wealth

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/ItTWGCJGTeA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Stewart’s success on screen has also led to considerable financial success. Apparently, she could afford to take the pay cut at On the road, since his rumored fortune is considerable. Stewart is estimated to be worth around $70 million.

Where did you get most of your money? Acting, of course. Stewart’s biggest payday was her role in the Twilight Sunrise Movie(s. The two-part conclusion to the franchise saw Stewart receive a percentage of the film’s gross (7.5% to be precise) on top of his $25 million salary.

One look at the film’s huge box office is enough to conclude that Stewart was paid handsomely for his role. That’s right; she anchored one of the most popular movie franchises in the world. With her dynamic performance in spencer and his dominance in mainstream movies, it seems that Stewart’s enormous talent has both commercial and artistic appeal.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart & Vanessa Bayer Were ‘Kissing For A Long Time’ During Totino’s ‘SNL’ Sketch