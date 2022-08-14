Kristen Stewart. 5 unmissable films of the actress

Digital Millennium

Mexico / 07.25.2022 16:56:39





At 32 years old, Kristen Stewart has become one of the actresses most loved by the publicespecially after playing Bella Swan in the film saga of Twilight (Twilight). Here are five movies you haven’t seen about the award-winning Hollywood actress.

Zathura: An adventure out of this world

A 15-year-old girl named Kristen Stewart co-stars in the film Zathura: An adventure out of this worlda comedy-action movie.

“Two brothers who used to fight each other will star, along with their older sister, in an incredible adventure. Danny and Walter find a board game that launches the house into outer space at the first move. Now, to get back, they must finish the game”, says the Claro Video synopsis.

Available in: Claro Video with subscription; iTunes and Prime Video with additional payment.

the panic room

At just 12 years old, Kristen Stewart stars in the panic rooma horror thriller in which other actors appear, as well as a very young Jared Leto.

“A divorced woman and her daughter hide in an impenetrable panic room after three burglars break into their new home. But to their horror, the criminals are looking for something hidden in that room,” reads the synopsis.

Available in Claro Video with subscription; Google Play, iTunes and Prime Video with additional payment.

Trapped in Guantanamo

“A young woman flees from a small town to join the army. Her intention is to be assigned to Iraq, but finally she is sent to Guantánamo where she will make friends with a prisoner who has been imprisoned for eight years,” says Claro Video’s synopsis about the film. Peter Sattler.

Available in: Claro Video with subscription; Prime Video and iTunes with additional payment.

Watching Jean Seberg

In 2019, Kristen Stewart starred in Watching Jean Seberga film that takes place in the 1960s and is based on the true story of the actress Jean Seberg and her alleged relationship with the Black Panther movement.

“In the late 1960s, the FBI targeted French actress Jean Seberg for her support of civil rights movements and her romantic relationship with Hakim Jamal, a member of the Black Panthers.“says Google’s synopsis.

Available on: Netflix with subscription; Google Play, Prime Video, Claro Video and iTunes with additional payment.

The Borden family murder

In 2018 it was launched The Borden family murdera movie where Stewart plays “Lizzie, a 32-year-old single woman and social outcast, leads a claustrophobic life under the cold and domineering control of her father.”

“When Bridget Sullivan, a young maid, comes to work for the family, Lizzie finds in her a sympathetic soul mate, and a possible intimacy that blossoms into an evil plot, and a dark and disturbing ending.“, they describe in Prime Video.

Available on: Prime Video with subscription; iTunes and Google Play with additional payment.

Bonuses: Spencer

The most memorable performance Kristen Stewart took her to be nominated for the Oscar Awards in Spencer, where she plays none other than Princess Diana, Lady Di.

“The marriage of Lady Di and Prince Charles has long cooled down. Although rumors of affairs and divorce abound, peace reigns for the Christmas festivities in the Sandringham Estate. There is food, drink, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year things are going to be very different. Spencer will tell the story of what happened during those decisive days“, says the synopsis from Prime Video.

Available on: Prime Video with subscription; iTunes and Google Play with additional payment.

chaov​​