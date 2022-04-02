Kristen Stewart, a la Lady Di, at the Critics Choice Awards

All the times that Lady Di dressed as a bride and was a trend

Lady Di’s five favorite bags

After two years of canceled galas and hybrid formats, 2022 has recovered the physical red carpets in style. The most anticipated events in music and cinema are bringing together a large list of celebrities who come to their celebration to honor these arts at their most notorious events. This has happened withs Critics Choice Awards 2022 which, after a final evening of virtual award ceremonies, has returned this time in its face-to-face format with luxury guests such as Lady Gaga, HoYeong Yung, Jane Campion or Kristen Stewart among many other names.

This last actress, who was nominated for best actress for her role as Diana in the movie Spencer, wanted to pay tribute to her performance and brought to the red carpet one of the most sophisticated and elegant outfits that we have seen so far. The actress dazzled wearing a silhouette sleeveless bodycon 90s dress spaghetti to the floor with crystals along its entire silhouette. It was a nude sequined design from the fashion firm Dolce & Gabbana.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Steve Granitz

The actress captured the media attention and gave absolute prominence to her dress, also opting for a look beauty lifting his outfit. She swept her voluminous blonde hair to one side and ruffled her hair coordinating her heok nineties with winks typical of the 50s.

Being a crystal design and despite its tone nakedthe actress decided not to add earrings to her outfit, but she opted to wear a discreet gold chain bracelet on her wrist.

Getty Images

With this bet, Kristen remembers, especially, the style that Diana chose on her official visit to Hungary, when she opted for a design by Catherine Walker, the same one that she also wore at the British fashion awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Princess Diana was assiduous in betting on this type of silhouettes with crystals for her most special occasions and, as its interpreter,Kristen follows in her footsteps and has decided to pay tribute to the role that has led her to be nominated at this Critics Choice Awards gala.





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io