Kristen Stewart, a star who grew up in public and is now an iconic woman – Tvshow – 02/21/2022

Kristen Stewart is not the first to interpret Lady Di and she’s not even the only actress to appear on screen this year as the Princess of Wales. But there is no doubt that this Californian was the least imagined to put herself in the shoes of the beloved princess of the town. she does it in spencerwith a role that earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Thirteen years after the phenomenon of Twilightwhich made her the most popular actress in the world, the target of the paparazzi and the easy joke of any comedian with little imagination, Stewart became “the most interesting movie star of her generation”, as described by The magazine The New Yorker in a recent interview in which she herself questioned her chances of winning an Oscar for her work on the Chilean film Paul Larrain (jackie). To Uruguayan cinemas, spencer It would only arrive on March 24, three days before the Oscars.

“I don’t want to be rude, but the whole thing makes me a little embarrassed and tiring. It is very political. You have to go out and talk to the people who vote. You feel like a diplomat”, he said in the note. And Stewart is the opposite of diplomatic.

From the times of fever Twilightthe youth romantic saga in which he played Beautiful swanthe teenager in love with the vampire in charge of Robert Pattinsonmany remember the shy actress who made efforts to parade down the red carpets and to smile sporadically.

At 31 and in complete control of her career, Stewart looks back on those days with continued wonder. What for others were the rudeness of a capricious star, for her were signs of a debilitating anxiety that he had felt since childhood and that only left her relatively peaceful when she entered a recording set.

Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart at the presentation of “Spencer”. Photo: AFP

“When I made my first film, The Safety of Objects, at the age of 10, I thought: ‘This is it, this is the feeling I want to have. The feeling of creating something with other people’. Plus it was exciting to see how many versions of myself I could find. It’s what I’ve been looking for and pursuing ever since”, explained the actress in an interview with the fashion magazine W. In addition to working with some of the most stimulating authors in today’s cinema —from Larraín to Oliver Assayasfrom Kelly Reichardt until David Cronenbergdirector of his next film, Crimes of the Future— Stewart is a fashion icon. He is Chanel’s representative in public life and sets a trend even if he doesn’t intend it and is reluctant to participate in the network game.

From The Security of Objects, the girl Kristen went on to a place in the highest echelons of American cinema: the then new film by David Fincher, panic room, in which she was the daughter of Jodie Fosterr, the most recognized child actress transformed into an adult star in Hollywood.

Thus began a journey as successful as it was complicated, especially for extra-cinematic reasons. Stewart made it through her teens without ever leaving the screen, making two to three movies a year.Zathura. An adventure out of this worldfrom Jon Favreau; Towards wild routesfrom Sean Pennand Between women (Jonathan Kasdan), among others—until the big opportunity came to play Bella in the film adaptation of the best-selling literary phenomenon. Twilight.

What happened next is familiar stuff: resounding box office success, moderate to merciless reviews, and an affair with her cast mate that became the obsession of half the world, including Donald Trump, who publicly mocked Stewart when the paparazzi they captured an intimate encounter with the director Rupert Sandersdirector of snow white and the huntsman. That blockbuster could have been the confirmation of her as a box office star, but it became a scandal that left her out of the race.

That failed to quell his obsession or “addiction,” as he calls it in a report with The New York Times, for acting.

While the American film industry did not know what to do with her, who at that time was its highest paid actress, Stewart agreed to work in the other side of successfrom French Oliver Assayaswhich offered him the role of the spoiled and misunderstood young star, counterpart of the mature actress in charge of Juliette Binoche. Stewart made a counteroffer: She preferred to play Binoche’s assistant, a decision that landed her an award. Cease for best supporting actress. She is the first and so far only American to win the award from the French Film Academy.

“I’m not the most entertaining actress, but at the same time I desperately seek exposure. I want to be understood and I want to be seen, and for it to happen in the rawest, purest, most stripped-down way possible,” she told The New York Times when she was promoting Personal shopperhis second film with the French director.

That film and that character were the ones that inspired Larraín to think that she could be his Diana. An idea as unexpected as it is justified once Stewart appears on screen as the most beloved and photographed princess in the world at a pivotal moment in her life: the last days of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Stewart knew what she was getting into by accepting the role. For starters, a girl from California embodying the revered British rose was going to upset a lot of people. And it was difficult for him to cope with the constant attempts of the media to compare the fame of Lady Di of her and the persecution she suffered from her, with hers.

“It seems to me that they are very different situations. I became famous for working in the cinema. Diana believed in an ideal that she proved to be false. She annoys me when people say they knew what she was getting into. In my case, I say it directly: I did not want to be famous. I wanted to be an actress. And I fully accept that people may think, ‘What are you talking about? You can’t have one thing without the other. At the same time, it seems like too cruel a punishment to be doing something you love and suddenly realizing that you’ve just been pushed to make your shirt go up so you can take the worst picture possible. That was not what I chose,” Stewart explained in a recent chat with The New York Times. “I would pay to make movies. I would do them even if they were illegal.”