Kristen Stewart, a teen idol who found her way on the fringes of Hollywood

the panic roomfrom 2002, functioned as the debut of Kristen Stewart in Hollywood and served as a blueprint for the career that followed. Several years have passed since boom of the saga Twilight in theaters and the vampire franchise now seems like a hiatus in a much more interesting trajectory than the adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s novels. Bella Swan probably gave him much more money and projection than any of the very interesting titles indies that he has starred in afterwards, but it seems, if you pay attention to his choices, that Stewart did not want that extreme exposure that occurred.

Kristen Stewart in Los Feliz TheImageDirect.com Kristen Stewart at the Met Gala Evan Agostini

Mixed during the four years that the five films of Twilight there are already some different and risky feature films that Kristen Stewart shot around the same time. Although they did not have the same impact, they served to see an actress whose spectrum of interpretation went much further. the delicious Adventureland Y TheRunways are an example of it. And just two years after leaving her Bella aside, in 2014, her baptism in European cinematography arrived. The actress starred alongside Juliette Binoche Trip to Sils Mariadirected by Olivier Assayasa director who managed to get the best out of her and with whom she collaborated again on Personal shopper (one of the jewels of his filmography). The interpreter won the Cesar Award – the French equivalent to the Goya – for Best Supporting Actress and the film was one of the most praised in Europe during its year of release.

Despite efforts to distance herself from her teen idol stage, Kristen Stewart spent her younger years trying to shake off the stigma of having starred in a franchise aimed at a young audience. She also didn’t like how little she seemed to enjoy the moments when she had a photographer in front of her. Or when she had to endure the harassment of the paparazzi. Stewart has tried to put behind her times when she became tabloid fodder, not helped by a sort of prefabricated Old Hollywood-style relationship with her on-screen romantic interest, Robert Pattinson. Kristen Stewart did not smile, something that is paid dearly in the entertainment world.

When he started to smile it was after his public exit from the closet. At the beginning of 2017, she as the host of the program Saturday night Live, she decided to tell that she was a lesbian. At any other time and for any other interpretive profile, she could have spelled the end of her career, but not for the star. Her choices became even more interesting, the brands continued to count on her for their campaigns – she is an ambassador for chanell for years – and his profile never suffered. Charlie’s Angels, seberg, the season of happiness either spencer They are a clear example of this.

The interpreter faces her first Oscar nomination for her portrait of Diana of Wales in Spencer, the film directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín. On March 27, the Academy awards will be announced and, although the pools give the winner to Jessica Chastain either Nicole Kidman, just being in the group of nominees is a milestone. On a personal level, Kristen Stewart is having a sweet moment. At the end of November she announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, whom she will marry at some point, but it is more than possible that her next film directed by David Cronenberg, Crimes of the FutureGet to theaters earlier. Or her debut as a director, the adaptation of the memories of Lydia Yuknavitch, The water chronology.