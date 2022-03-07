Kristen Stewart and Bardem spoke for Ukraine at the Spirits

Last night the independent film awards, the 2022, were delivered at their usual venue near the Santa Monica Pier in California. Independent Spirit Awards, in which some of the deliverers and presenters had a memory to the suffering of the ukrainian people and the nonsense of the war conflict, taking advantage of the enormous loudspeaker that the awards represented.

One of the actors who expressed loud and clear the need to side with the people of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion was Kristen Stewart. The ‘Spencer’ actress, honorary president of the Independent Spirit Awards, was in charge of presenting the award for Best Male Actor, but before that she explained the meaning of the Independent Spirit Awards, clarifying that they defend freedom of expression, independence and humanity.

“Today we are forced to support the people of Ukraine. They are risking their lives to fight for those very things,” Stewart said, standing in front of a video screen in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “We stand with the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing this war, both Ukrainians and other nationalities who are denied safe harbor.”

Also the Spanish actor Javier Bardem, that presented the award for Best Feature Film was significant in the face of the war conflict and assured: “I want to express my support for the Ukrainian population and for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution of this horrible situation, horrible for so many.”

That of the ‘Being The Ricardos’ actor was the last mention of Ukraine on a night that had started strong, when the presenters of the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards, actors Nick Offerman (‘Pam & Tommy’) and Megan Mullally (‘Where you are, Bernadette’) referred directly to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the current war.

After the publicity, both presenters addressed the topic of Ukraine, showing their solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Offerman assured that they would like to send their best wishes “to those affected by the war in Ukraine and all the unjust conflicts around the world.”

For his part, Mullaly intervened to say: “I think we speak for everyone here when we say that we expect a swift and peaceful resolution. Specifically, that Putin go to hell and go home,” Mullally followed, to cheers and applause from the audience.

Offerman reiterated Mullally’s “fuck off” sentiment before asking the public to join in seeing Putin off “with a Spirit Awards salute” as he and Mullally gave the camera a ‘comb’.

The co-presenters ended their statement by reminding attendees to donate to the various humanitarian and relief organizations that support those still in the country, as well as the growing Ukrainian refugee community: “There are many great organizations that are raising money for Ukrainian refugees, so please give what you can to help the victims of this senseless act of aggression,” they said.

The actress Ruth Negga, Best Supporting Actress for ‘Passing’, also had mentions towards the war situation in Ukraine, who in her virtual and pre-recorded speech declared that she would like to “express her solidarity with Ukraine”. The winner of the award for best photography, Eduard Grau (‘Passing’), also declared in a pre-recorded speech that he could not “Imagine what it would mean for us to flee our homes like Ukrainians who are at war right now.”

Begona Alonso

Begoña Alonso coordinates the Living section on the ELLE website: series, movies, music, television, books, plans, travel, technology… With more than 20 years of experience in the profession, she studied Journalism at the Complutense University of Madrid.

