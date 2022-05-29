Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer: the kiss of the actress to the screenwriter

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 27.03.2022 21:11:49





Kristen Stewart posed in the Oscars 2022 red carpet next to the writer and screenwriter Dylan Mayer, his girlfriend. Prior to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the nominated for Best actress by spencer He had a romantic gesture with his girlfriend that captivated the attendees of the Dolby Theater and the fans of the American.

The actresswho drew attention with a groundbreaking design of chanell made up of short shorts, arrived accompanied by Dylan Mayer, with who got engaged at the end of 2021. Without a doubt, the couple took their passionate history to the most important event in cinema.

And it is that while posing in front of the cameras, the famous ones gave each other an affectionate kiss to seal their participation on the red carpet, where stars like Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Ariana DeBose, Benedict C.Umberbatch, Eugenio Derbez, Zendaya Y Javier Bardem.

The love story of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

The actresses met more than eight years ago, but both were in other relationships, but it was not until 2019 when they met again at a mutual friend’s party and everything came together.

After a few months of dating, rumors of a possible relationship between them arose after they were caught kissing in New York, this after Kristen Stewart he will end his courtship with the model Stella Maxwell.

Later, both formalized their relationship and did not hide from the paparazzi and even Dylan sometimes publishes in Instagram photos next to his girlfriend.

In November, the protagonist of Twilight shared that Meyer proposed to her in an interview for the program Howard SternShow from SiriumXm. Apparently the marriage proposal took place recently and KKristen Stewart couldn’t hide her happiness anymore.

“We are going to get married, we totally will. I wanted to be proposed to so I think I clearly defined what she wanted and she did. We’re getting married, it’s happening,” said.

amt