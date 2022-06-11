Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer: their best couple looks

american actress Kristen Stewartwho rose to fame thanks to her role as ‘Bella Swan’ in the “Twilight” movies and who was recently nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her leading role in “Spencer”, a film about the life of Princess Diana has been characterized by her peculiar style of fashion, which, although committed to comfort, does not neglect glamour.

It is common for the 32-year-old actress to wear Chanel, a French brand for which she has been an ambassador since 2013, especially suits and jumpsuits, although she has also opted for dresses and skirts, such as the look she wore for the 75th edition of the Cannes Festival, which It consisted of a red Chanel jumpsuit, which she decided to leave open at the top.

Kristen wore black shoes and yellow Oliver Peoples brand sunglasses.

(Kristen Stewart dressed as Chanel at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival / EFE)

In recent years, Kristen Stewart has found in the scriptwriter Dylan Mayer to the ideal person to unify their style and that is that since 2019, the year in which they began to be captured at events or walking down the street, the couple has shown themselves with an elegant fashion sense and they have stood out because their looks complement each other almost perfectly.

(Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart at the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner, March 26, 2022 / Getty Images)

Dylan Mayer is a screenwriter, one of her recent projects was the Netflix movie “Moxie”, which talks about a group of young people who discover feminism. It transpired that Kristen and she have known each other for just over seven years, however, it was in 2019, two years after the actress confirmed her bisexuality, that they began a romantic relationship.

The best looks of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

– Oscar Awards red carpet

In November of last year, the actress expressed her idea of ​​getting engaged and on March 27, 2022, the couple walked the red carpet of the Oscars wearing Chanel outfits.

For one thing, Kristen, who was nominated in the Best Actress category, opted for a black blazer and shorts with an unbuttoned white shirt and a silver ruby ​​necklace. While Dylan wore something similar, but instead of shorts she chose to wear the full suit in dark brown, she also wore an open white shirt.

Both wore blonde hair and became one of the couples who gave the most to talk about due to the coordination of their clothing, since they looked almost identical.

Kristen and Dylan at the Critics Choice Awards

For this awards show in which Kristen was nominated for her performance in “Spencer”, Stewart wore a body-hugging Dolce & Gabbana gown in champagne color and full of rhinestones. The elegant look was completed with a sophisticated hairstyle and arranged her blonde hair on one shoulder and ivory Jimmy Choo platforms.

While Dylan Mayerwho came to support his fiancée, opted for a set of silver satin pants, blazer and top, as well as white Chanel loafers and her hair with slight waves.

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend at the Chanel Cruise 2022 fashion show

Being one of the main ambassadors of the brand, of course, Kristen and Dylan Meyer could not miss the celebrations that Chanel held in Monte Carlo to present its “Cruise 2022/23” collection.

For the party after the event, Kristen Stewart She wore a full white swimsuit with black stitching and a see-through black skirt with a bow and flower at the waist.

In addition to open heels and hair in a high ponytail. For his part, Dylan Meyer decided to wear a more casual outfit, which consisted of a three-quarter sleeve crop top and black pants, as well as Chanel loafers.

Casual looks from Kristen and Dylan Meyer

The couple has been caught walking the streets of New York on several occasions, showing that their compatibility is also reflected in their clothes. On this occasion, Kristen and Dylan wore a white blouse and skinny jeans, Kristen in light blue and Dylan in black.

While the distinctive touches were added with their accessories and accessories. The actress opted for a long trench coat and black shoes plus dark glasses and gold necklaces. For her part, the screenwriter used a red jacket, white tennis shoes and dark glasses.

Another occasion in which they wore very similar outfits was at a pre-Oscar party organized by the independent production company ‘Neon’. In said event, the couple wore black skirts that the only thing that made them different was the fabric.

While both wore blouses with the producer’s logo and in different colors. Kristen in white, in addition to wearing her hair up and Dylan in mint, with her hair down.