Kristen Stewart and Ford break hearts with the Rolling Stones

We remember the anthology collaboration of the protagonist of Spencer for the legendary band. A job for which the oval brand will surely be proud. Her most precious model steals the cameras along with the North American artist. An explosive combination. More details and video below.

March 25, 2022 09:18 a.m.

11 years ago Rolling Stones they did not enter to record. In 2016 they would break the drought of new study materials with a very particular delivery. Blue and Lonesome It was not only the first album released by the English after more than a decade, but also the first album entirely made up of foreign songs.

It was a purely collaborative work. For music, the Stones called on Eric Clapton. In the audiovisual section, the symbolic video clip of the album of reversals is undoubtedly that of Rid ‘Em On DownEddie Taylor blues. The leading role, meanwhile, ran on behalf of a figure in which the film industry sets its eyes today.

Kristen Stewart has revived Lady Di in spencer (2021) and her performance put her on the lookout, as she is one of the candidates to win the Oscar for Best Actress. Outside of her filmography, if the rock and roll Oscars existed, Stewart would also be nominated. It’s that in Rid ‘Em On Down she leaves everything and, just in case, she enjoys the complicity of a legendary Ford classic.

Kristen Stewart and Ford Mustang in Ride ‘Em On Down (Official Rolling Stones Video Capture).

All blue. The language of the Stones and the language of Kristen Stewart. Also seen in bright blue, under the Los Angeles sun, the endearing Ford Mustang. An ideal American classic, of course, for the rebellious version without a cause of the actress in films like Twilight (2008), Adventureland (2009) and Panic Room (2002).

It is not the only case in which Stewart collaborates with consecrated bands. Two years after his performance for Mick Jagger and his company, he would take his role as an indomitable young man to If you really love nothingInterpol’s mighty rock.

A blues covered by the Rolling Stones could not count on performers who were not up to the task. Kristen Stewart and the Ford Mustang They break the hearts of all those who come across the British video clip. To tell the truth, it is not clear which of the two actors surpasses the other in seduction. There is only one way to find out: watch the video and decide.

Kristen Stewart and the Ford Mustang in Rid ‘Em On Down