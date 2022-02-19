Kristen Stewart and her beauty secrets for skin, hair, nails and exercise

Kristen Stewartwhatever he does, he always manages to set trends with his amazing beauty looks. Do you remember when at the premiere of ‘Twilight’ the actress conquered the world with her intense eyes outlined in black? To this day, she continues to set fashion with her Bob Lady Di style and her bottleneck fringe that everyone talks about.

But what is behind all this inspiration that gives rise to his iconic style? Various beauty secrets what Kristen Stewart he treasures and that he has rarely revealed, but that we have found. Find out what they are and put them into practice if you are a fan of the look!

Focus on the look

kristen She has confessed that she is not very good at putting on makeup, but fortunately, she has an incredible relationship with makeup artists and stylists who help you create amazing looks. However, when it comes to herself, she has revealed that she wears mascara, eyeliner, and a bit of concealer. “I need black eyeliner, it would be weird without it,” she told Harper’s Bazaarwhich leads us to realize that yes, for the actress, the star is her eyes!

The liners and dark shadows are the favorites of the ‘Homemade’ actress. Instagram @hairbyadir

Bare face and lips

The washed face effect of Kristen Stewart she’s also an icon and that’s because she’s not fascinated by makeup: “I don’t wear a lot of makeup. I always strive to get to the point where it feels like I’ve woken up in the last hour. You know that look you get when you’re fresh-faced? Are you a little swollen but you look great? That’s what I like”, he confessed to TheCut.

And this also applies to the lips –most of the time–, since she does not usually use lipstick either. “She doesn’t like him. lipstick“, confirmed his makeup artistJillian Dempsey, at Allure, “She hates keeping it untouched and every time I try a strong color on her lips, she politely asks if I can wipe it off.”