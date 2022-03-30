– Advertisement –



Love is in the air! Although Will Smith has a rather peculiar way of showing his love, the palms were taken by another couple; Kristen Stewart and her fiancee mark the most romantic moment of the Oscars.

The Oscar awards this 2022, gave a lot to talk about and undoubtedly marked history.

Several and several artists presented themselves with incredible outfits that left more than one speechless; such was the case with Billie Eilish and Andrew Garfield.

These awards brought together celebrities of all kinds and from recent times; we could observe from young artists like Tom Holland, to cinema icons like Nicole Kidman.

It is not new news what Will Smith gave us that night, after Chris Rock joked and compared his wife, Jada Pinkett, to a character from G.I. Joefor his alopecia.

This totally out of place comment for Will and the audience, outraged more than one person on social networks. Without a doubt, Smith’s slap to Rock is something that will be talked about for the last few days.

Despite so much controversy, blows, celebrities, clothing and more… love could not be missing.

Kristen and Dylan



Throughout the presentation of the Oscarsthis young couple did not stop showing the love they have and the apparent admiration of one towards the other.

There is no doubt that the ex of Robert PattinsonYou have found your better half.

Dylan Meyers and Kristen Stewart They were holding hands, kissing and looking at each other on different occasions, causing the audience to sigh more than once.

Not everything was blows and insults in this important award ceremony; Kristen Stewart and his fiancée, mark the most romantic moment of the Oscars

