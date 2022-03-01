Kristen Stewart and her first film as a director

Becoming one of the most prominent actresses of her generation, Kristen Stewart He is not satisfied with a nomination for the Oscar Awards 2022, because he also seeks to conquer us in a new facet as an artist, which, we are dying to know! We tell you more about his new project that will finally start shooting this year.

Kristen Stewart the woman who was born to shine in Hollywood

At just 9 years old, the talented actress from Los Angeles, California made her big acting debut, proving that this young and innocent little girl was ready to make a name for herself in one of the most competitive professions on the planet. At just 31 years old, and two decades of hard work kristen He has participated in 56 well-known film and television productions. She conquering us at age 12 in the ‘Panic Room’, and falling in love in 2008 with her iconic character from Beautiful swan. Although people saw her as a simple sight, a pretty face, in reality she came to surprise with her great talent and her great interpretive range and intensity in her latest works.

Jumping from the ‘Twilight’ saga as one of the teens’ favorite actresses, to bring to life one of the most iconic and beloved women, with her impeccable performance as the princess Diana of Wales in ‘Spencer’ he shows us his great ambition to explore new facets that challenge his innate talent.

Specialists say that Kristen Stewart is the favorite to take home the Oscar for best actress. Courtesy

Kristen Stewart makes her directorial debut

A few days before knowing if the actress will get her first golden statuette, the actress will make one of the biggest leaps in her career, in one of the projects that have most excited her in her life, since she will be in charge of directing the adaptation to the big screen of ‘The water chronology’, the biography of Lidia Yuknavitch.

Well to be really honest, the reality is that this will not be Stewart’s debut since in 2014 she directed the video for Sage + the Saints entitled ‘Take Me to the South’, and in 2017 she directed two more projects the short film ‘Come Swim’ and Chvrches’ music video titled ‘Down Side of Me’. Thus, in 2020, she also participated as a director in a chapter of the series ‘Hecho en casa’ for Netflix, during the pandemic.