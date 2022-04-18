Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend kiss on the red carpet

One of the ‘superpowers’ that ‘celebrities’ possess simply by expressing themselves in public is that of changing and rewriting the course of history through their gestures. A great power that, as Stan Lee’s Spiderman would say, also carries great responsibility. Quirks aside, luckily, this commitment is also sometimes used for something more significant and profound than fattening up their glutted checking accounts. As has been the case with Kristen Stewart during the 94th edition of the Oscars Awards. The interpreter, who was nominated thanks to the tape ‘Spencer’, walked the red carpet of the Dolby Theater hand in hand with her fiancee Dylan Meyer, with whom she has been in a relationship since the summer of 2019.

Together, possibly almost without thinking, they have marked a milestone for the LGBT+ community this Sunday by spontaneously kissing in front of the cameras shortly before the award ceremony started. A gesture of affection that could easily go unnoticed, but which in 2022, unfortunately, is not trivial. Stewart and Meyer championed in a natural and fluid way the scarce ‘queer’ representation that, despite the thousand and one inclusive discourses that surround the industry, is still a chimera. An especially important carantoña if we take into account the social and political moment that the United States is going through due to the retrograde Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law, a state where it is intended to silence any type of information related to the group in the classrooms. A recent controversy that even splashed Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who was accused of, knowing this information, donating huge amounts of money to politicians in that state. It was a recent hit on the table Pixar, who denounced the LGBT+ veto by the mouse factory, which managed to make Chapek publicly back down and stop these donations in their tracks. Today a kiss in prime time also fights symbolically against this type of delay.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars. mike coppolaGetty Images

Stewart breaks the ‘mainstream’ actress stereotype

A victory for the LGBT+ collective that resonates uniquely pleasing considering that Stewart was born more than a decade ago as a product focused on a teenage audience attracted to ‘Twilight’, a commercial film where this type of inclusive relationships is still conspicuous by its absence. Now the 31-year-old interpreter has broken a little more this reductive paradigm in which she was corseted and against which she has been fighting since the beginning of her media career. And in what way.

Kisses aside, this last edition of the Oscars Awards has shone for being, finally, an inclusive gala that has taken into account in a tangible way the latin community —Becky G, Sebastián Yatra and Luis Fonsi have taken the stage in various performances—, the asian representation from the hand of a brilliant Youn Yuh-Jung and that even gave recognition for the first time to a deaf actor, Troy Kotsur, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his role as Frank Rosi in ‘CODA’. A night that, aside from Will Smith, will be one to remember.

