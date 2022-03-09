Kristen Stewart and her trending wet effect ponytail

Simply put: the wet effect ponytail from Kristen Stewart took our breath away. The actress rocked the trending style at the ‘Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022’, which was held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California. and although K. Stew she inspires us on every rug she walks on, we think this is one of her most sophisticated looks.

Hairdresser Adir Abergel, who has also worked with actors such as Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Garner and Charlize Theron, was responsible for the look of Kristen Stewart at the gala He shared some photos of the actress’s red carpet-ready hair before the show. Although we don’t have exact details of how Abergel achieved the wet look. in Stewart’s hairIf we were to guess, the style probably involved a bit of setting spray and hair gel. The former is key to keeping voluminous looks like this one in place, while stylists often use the latter to create the wet illusion or wet.

Stewart at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Fraser Harrison

Another reason to try this look at home: the gorgeous loose, mermaid waves of Kristen Stewart. There are several ways to achieve this relaxed look, such as using a curling iron or braiding tight braids into damp hair and letting them set overnight.

There’s no doubt that wet-haired looks, like Stewart’s, have been embraced by celebrities all over the world. Megan Fox wore the trendy style at the 2021 Video Music Awards, and Jennifer Lopez wore the wet hair last year in a music video for his song ‘Cambio el Paso’. The exact method used to create the version of Kristen Stewart it may be left to our imagination, but that will not prevent us from copying it.

This story originally appeared on Allure.