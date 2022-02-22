Kristen Stewart and Jared Leto cover Olivia Rodrigo’s hit

Have you seen a bunch of actors sing a song they don’t know without a backing track? Well this is your lucky day. W Magazine decided to release a special cover for Driver License. The Olivia Rodrigo’s iconic song was performed by Jared Leto, Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson and a lot of other actors of the circuit.

Kristen Stewart also had her leave last week

It’s about the “lyrical improvisation» from W Magazine, and featured A-list stars. Olivia Rodrigo’s Cover has Kirsten Dunst, Ruth NeggaJennifer Hudson jodie comer, Kristen Stewart Jared Leto Emilia JonesTessa Thompson and more. In the video they try to interpret the lyrics of Driver License the best they can, even without knowing the song.

Some linear interpretations flourish, in which they cover their lack of knowledge, with drama. The lyrics themselves are quite sad, so a typical monologue from acting schools fits perfectly.. However, others already knew it, and decided to sing it in the best possible way. In the world of cinema anything can happen, and today is one of those rare occasions.

Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t care about your age or field

This is just to gauge how far Olivia Rodrigo’s impact has come. She was the Artist of the Year according to Time and prepares for what will probably be a tremendous night at this year’s grammys. With only one album under her arm, she became one of the most important artists of the momentso it seems that a prominent career is coming.

The phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo knocks down any sweepa, and that’s obvious, not every day he covers you Kristen Stewart. Although the interpretation of the Oscar nominated closer to the monologue format, it still implies that the transcendence of the 19-year-old singer is here to stay.