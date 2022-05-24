Entertainment

Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux, French and American glamor in Cannes

Photo of James
Kristen Stewart Y Lea Seydoux They have monopolized tonight the protagonism in the cannes red carpet at the preview of “Crimes of the Future”a technological horror thriller from David Cronenberg who competes for the Palm of Gold.

Stewart, with a beaded crop top and a long white skirt/viaand Seydoux, with a black dress with transparencieshave posed with Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensenprotagonist of the film and fetish actor of the Canadian director.

Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Interpreter and filmmaker have exchanged praise in statements to the channel of festival. “When you hire Viggo, you hire not only an actor, but also a screenwriter, a photographer… it’s a collaboration completeCronenberg said.

For Mortensen filming with him is “like working with someone fresh out of high school. cinema“, for the enthusiasm that he puts on and that he transmits.

Kristen Stewart
EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

As he delved Stewart“there are few people with such a recognizable voice” in each of his works. With this edition Cronenberg has had six in competitionthe first of them “Crash”, special jury prize in 1996.

Seydouxfor his part, was happy to be able to defend the film with his presence. Last year three of his films opted for the palm d’or (“The French Dispatch”, “France” and “The story of my wife”) and another, “Tromperie”, was screened out of competition, but she was unable to travel to Cannes because he got Covid.

Lea Seydoux
Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

completed the red carpet glamor this Monday the American actress Sharon Stonewith an emerald green strapless neckline, and her compatriot Maggie Gyllenhaal in a long-sleeved black dress with a generous V-neckline.

Sharon StoneCannes
Photo: EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

* With information from EFE.

