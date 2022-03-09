Kristen Stewart and mental health issues

Mental health issues, the movie Spencer and Kristen Stewart. This is how the actress has spoken about these hard and painful diseases.

Kristen Stewart has issued a statement sharing his opinion on mental health. Some ideas that were shaped by her role as Princess Diana in the film spencer. The interpreter has been nominated for the first time for Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars Awards. Hollywood Film Academy wanted to recognize his formidable work in the biopic directed by Paul Larrain. Stewart is taking advantage of the press tour to launch several messages in the media. He celebrated that the Academy will nominate an openly bisexual person and also dedicated a comb to Vladimir Putin for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In an emotional statement on the official letterhead of spencershared on Twitter by the journalist Courtney Howard, Kristen Stewart wrote intimately about her role. But also about her career, in general. The statement of the actress promotes the conversation about health problems. But she doesn’t just do it with words, as Stewart has also pledged to make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. You can read the full statement here, if you are interested:

Kristen Stewart is handling this season impeccably. pic.twitter.com/NsbexXOHLG — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 7, 2022

The actress was overlooked at the BAFTAs and the Screen Actor’s Guild. Will they do her justice at the Oscars?

Before announcing the nominations, spencer did not receive as many as expected. Especially if we take into account the very positive critical reception it received. Kristen Stewart’s performance was rejected by the BAFTA, for example. And it was also ignored by the Screen Actors Guild. However, she did receive a nomination for the Golden Globes. he lost to Nicole Kidmanfor his role in be the Ricardos. On the other hand, the film received the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the highest award of the organization. As the 2022 Oscars draw closer, the press coverage is more intense.