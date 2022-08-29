Kristen Stewart and other celebs who refused to help Amber Heard after the trial

These are the friends of Amber Heard who ignored the financial appeal of the actress after declaring bankruptcy

The life of Amber Heard changed radically after losing the trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In addition to ruining her reputation in Hollywood, the leading lady of Aquaman He declared bankruptcy after the final verdict dictated that he should pay Depp a millionaire sum for damages.

The actress was forced to sell her mansion in Yucca Valley, located in the Mojave desert, for a million dollars. In addition, Heard was seen shopping for clothes at the discount and clearance department store, TJ Maxx, in the Hamptons.

After seeing herself in this uncomfortable situation, various media assure that Amber turned to her “friends” for financial help, but they refused to support her.

Kristen Stewart and other celebs who refused to help Amber after the trial

After being in trouble, Amber Heard he pleaded for financial help from some Hollywood celebrities, but got no response. According to Geo News and Star Magazine, some of the celebrities with whom the artist went out partying or traveling, completely ignored her request.

“Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten StewartCara Delevingne Y Margot Robbie, hoping they will help her with a place to stay,” the source said. “She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ghosted,” she added.

Due to her situation, Amber Heard is already preparing with a new legal team to appeal against Johnny Depp in the hope of clearing her name and interpreting the law in her favor.

