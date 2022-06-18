Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson could star in a horror movie

A few days ago it began to speculate that it could become a reality that the fans of the ex-partner get back together in a tape and this thanks to the statements of the Canadian director, David Cronenberg.

David Cronenberg plans to make a horror film called Shrouds and what excites him most is to reunite Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, since he has already worked with both celebrities. ‘It was Robert who introduced me to Kristen,’ the director confessed to World of Reel.

Getty Images

In your plan you would like to create suitable characters for each. ‘They have evolved wonderfully, separately, as actors. They have made auteur films with success. Kristen and I had a great time, and Rob and I had a great time. I can definitely think of a movie or an idea, It would be great to have them both together. I don’t want to go into that because it wouldn’t be my next movie, but it could be problematic as fans might expect a certain type of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. I have a weird feeling that it could be problematic, so it’s just a theory for now,” Cronenberg concluded.

Could that possibility exist? Could the actors accept?