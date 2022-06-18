Entertainment

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson could star in a horror movie

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

A few days ago it began to speculate that it could become a reality that the fans of the ex-partner get back together in a tape and this thanks to the statements of the Canadian director, David Cronenberg.

David Cronenberg plans to make a horror film called Shrouds and what excites him most is to reunite Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, since he has already worked with both celebrities. ‘It was Robert who introduced me to Kristen,’ the director confessed to World of Reel.

Getty Images

In your plan you would like to create suitable characters for each. ‘They have evolved wonderfully, separately, as actors. They have made auteur films with success. Kristen and I had a great time, and Rob and I had a great time. I can definitely think of a movie or an idea, It would be great to have them both together. I don’t want to go into that because it wouldn’t be my next movie, but it could be problematic as fans might expect a certain type of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. I have a weird feeling that it could be problematic, so it’s just a theory for now,” Cronenberg concluded.

Could that possibility exist? Could the actors accept?

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

“This Frenchman is more complete and better than Messi”

10 seconds ago

Ms. Marvel and her power beyond the screen | Cinema

10 mins ago

Black Adam, live action Pinocchio, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse… The cinema photos of the week!

11 mins ago

Awesome! This is the change of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken; look at the photos

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button