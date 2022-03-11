Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson goes viral

It was the year 2008. If at that time you were a pre-teen or a teenager, you would live it intensely. We refer to the tremendous global ‘hype’ that was generated with the ‘Twilight’ saga. You remember? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stweart and Taylor Lautner they were the boys of the moment, we all talked about the same thing and our folders, rooms and Blackberry cases were lined with photos of #TeamEdward or #TeamJacob (depending on which one was your favorite, of course).

The fact is that time has passed and, although it is true that at the moment that time makes us a little funny (taking into account the intense little phrases that were said in the movies), it is cool to keep remembering details or even knowing new ones. In recent years, we’ve learned that the ‘Twilight’ cast made a LOT of money making the movies, that Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen) fell in love with a partner, that there were some very ‘random’ special effects every time the vampires ran and that Robert Pattinson hated the saga, but not anymore.

And now, it seems that TikTok wants to revive that ‘hype’ of yesteryear and the videos of the protagonists don’t stop (don’t stop, don’t stop) appearing in the ‘For you’ section. Have they appeared to you?

Well, precisely one of those that have recently gone viral is the one that brings us here. One that, specifically, dates back to 2009, when Robert and Kristen won an award for the best kiss in cinema (oooh!) and pretended they were going to have one in front of everyone, but they scoffed at the audience.

The video is incredible, because they get into the role of their characters and, as a staunch fan that you were or are, you are left wanting more. Did you see it at the time? Hit play!

What a moment, huh.

By the way, as well as an additional fact: Robert and Kristen won the same award 3 years in a row, and in 2011, when they went on stage to thank him, Robert made an unexpected joke and ended up kissing Jacob Taylor Lautner.

What times those, uf.

