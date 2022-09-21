Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson: movie infidelity with Sander

The love between the two actors arose while filming the ‘Twilight’ saga, where they gained worldwide recognition.

The love in international entertainment It will always be news and more so if they are the protagonists of the most remembered films in the history of American cinema.

In 2008, vampires and werewolves took on the task of stealing movie screens around the world, when the first film in the saga written by stephenie meyer.

Their protagonists, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinsonmade more than one young woman sigh that they hoped to have a love for the one of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

This four-film romance crossed the screens and after many rumors of their relationship, the two artists decided to make public that they were together, so much so that many considered it to be one of the perfect relationships in Hollywood.

