Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson: movie infidelity with Sander
The love between the two actors arose while filming the ‘Twilight’ saga, where they gained worldwide recognition.
The love in international entertainment It will always be news and more so if they are the protagonists of the most remembered films in the history of American cinema.
In 2008, vampires and werewolves took on the task of stealing movie screens around the world, when the first film in the saga written by stephenie meyer.
Their protagonists, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinsonmade more than one young woman sigh that they hoped to have a love for the one of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.
This four-film romance crossed the screens and after many rumors of their relationship, the two artists decided to make public that they were together, so much so that many considered it to be one of the perfect relationships in Hollywood.
Also read: Adam Levine responded to the infidelity accusation: “My wife and my family is all that matters to me”
But the loving outcome of ‘Twilight’ did not have the same luck in real life, because the fame went up and the consequences of it was a constant persecution of the paparazzi.
It was in 2012 when the actress was captured with a love scene with another person who was not Pattinson. While the movie premiered Snow White and the Legend of the HuntedrKristen Stewart ‘horned’ her partner at the time with the director Rupert Sanders.
Do not miss it: Shannon de Lima invited James Rodríguez to “stay in one place” Indirect?
These images left Kristen very stopped, to the point that she should have referred to it. “I am deeply sorry for the harm and embarrassment I have caused to those close to me. and to everyone this has affected,” he mentioned.
He also said that his relationship with the protagonist of ‘Twilight’. “We were together for years, he was like my first (love), and although I was in love with my high school boyfriend, very much in love. But with Rob and I we were already a little older and it was like ‘boom boom’”, mentioned the actress.
For his part, director Sanders, who was married with two children, also justified himself on social media. “My beautiful wife and my heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I pray that we can get through this together,” she said.
Font:
Digital Integrated System
PUBLISHED: 20 September – 2022
after reading this
how did you think?
I like it
0
I’m lovin ‘it
0
I enjoy
0
amazes me
0
It saddens me
0
It makes me angry
0