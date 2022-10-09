Entertainment

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson received notes from the studio to smile more and meditate less

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are used to being in the public eye. But in their first years of stardom, the former couple did not behave publicly as some would have liked.

Kristen Stewart once shared that being in the spotlight has always been difficult for her.

Kristen-Stewart | Noam Galai/WireImage

the Twilight The star has been in the public eye since she first came to Hollywood in her childhood years. But attracting the attention that came with fame didn’t get any easier over time. There was a point where even when his popularity grew, his fame could still seem overwhelming to her.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Olivia Wilde’s stumble on the red carpet of the San Sebastian Festival

7 mins ago

the terrible decline of king Cristiano Ronaldo

9 mins ago

What happened to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s dogs?

18 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo, Griezmann, Skriniar, Leao, Bernardo Silva… the winter transfer window will be totally crazy! – Sport.fr

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button