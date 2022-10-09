Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson received notes from the studio to smile more and meditate less

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are used to being in the public eye. But in their first years of stardom, the former couple did not behave publicly as some would have liked.

Kristen Stewart once shared that being in the spotlight has always been difficult for her.

Kristen Stewart

the Twilight The star has been in the public eye since she first came to Hollywood in her childhood years. But attracting the attention that came with fame didn’t get any easier over time. There was a point where even when his popularity grew, his fame could still seem overwhelming to her.

“I haven’t always felt completely comfortable being thrust into the brightest, most blinding spotlight you can imagine,” she once said in an interview with E News. “That was always difficult, but on the other hand, what I do, I love.”

Some thought that Stewart cared very little for the opinions of others because of how he sometimes behaved in public. But Stewart claimed that this was far from the case.

“I’m like, really, ‘No one cares like I do. Nobody cares more than me,’” she said. “It’s just ironic to me. I’m always like, ‘Really?’”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson received study notes to smile more and meditate less.

The studio took notice of how Stewart and Pattinson were portrayed in the media. the Twilight the co-stars at the time, along with director Catherine Hardwick, were more than pleased with the actors’ raw looks. However, the studio did not agree with the behavior of Stewart and Pattinson and tried to convince them to change their ways.

“Catherine was up for that. But we were getting notes from the studio. They wanted me to smile all the time. They wanted Rob to not be so brooding. We were like, ‘No! You have to think you’re screwed,’” she once said. vanity fair (via Access).

Stewart went on to state that she was proud of the way she presented herself outside of filming. Especially since the actor did not feel the need to always look perfect for a photograph.

“If I took perfect photos all the time, people in the room with me or on the carpet would think: What an actress! What a fraud! That thought makes me so embarrassed that I look like shit in half my photos, and I don’t give a shit,” she said. “What matters to me is that people in the room walk away and say, ‘She was great. She had a good time. She was honest. I don’t care about the ravenous, hungry shit-eaters who want to turn the truth into shit. Not that you can say that in Vanity Fair!”

Robert Pattinson felt that it was the tabloids that developed Kristen Stewart’s reputation for not smiling.

Back in my day, the batman The star also defended the actor. Pattinson felt that the tabloids were intentionally taking specific photos of Stewart to perpetuate the narrative that his co-star wasn’t smiling.

“No matter how many times she smiles, they’ll put up the one picture where she’s not smiling,” he said.

Stewart herself would also poke fun at these reports in a 2015 interview on Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I can do it,” he joked. “Whether I smile at you or not.”

