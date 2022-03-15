Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson together again?

The video is incredible, because they get into the role of their characters and, as a staunch fan that you were or are, you are left wanting more.

It was the year 2008. If at that time you were a pre-teen or a teenager, you would live it intensely. We refer to the tremendous worldwide ‘hype’ that was generated with the saga ‘Twilight’. You remember? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stweart and Taylor Lautner they were the boys of the moment, we all talked about the same thing and our folders, rooms and Blackberry cases were lined with photos of #TeamEdward or #TeamJacob (depending on which one was your favorite, of course).

The fact is that time has passed and, although it is true that at the moment that time makes us a little funny (taking into account the intense little phrases that were said in the movies), it is cool to continue remembering details or even knowing new ones. In recent years, we have learned that the ‘Twilight’ cast made a LOT of money making the movies, which Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen) fell in love with a classmate, who there were some very ‘random’ special effects every time the vampires ran and that Robert Pattinson hated the saga, but not anymore.

And now, it seems that TikTok wants to revive that ‘hype’ of yesteryear and the videos of the protagonists don’t stop (don’t stop, don’t stop) appearing in the ‘For you’ section. Have they appeared to you?

Well, precisely one of those that have recently gone viral is the one that brings us here. One that, specifically, dates back to 2009, when Robert and Kristen won an award for the best kiss in cinema (oooh!) and pretended they were going to have one in front of everyone, but they scoffed at the audience.

The video is incredible, because they get into the role of their characters and, as a staunch fan that you were or are, you are left wanting more. Did you see it at the time? Hit play!

With information from Cosmopolitan