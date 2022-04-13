Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson why they broke up

This is the story behind Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s split.

In November 2008, ‘Twilight’ was being released, that story of vampires and werewolves that we all loved as teenagers, don’t deny it, starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, becoming one of the most loved couples of that time. However, love went beyond the screen, as both actors fell in love on set and began a relationship in real life… but unfortunately, things did not end well at all.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson breakup story

Robert and Kristen began a romance in 2009, just when ‘Twilight’ was at its highest success; the love arose immediately and was so intense that the actors could not control it, so they let themselves go and fell deeply in love.

Interviews, awards, red carpets, they shared everything together and every time we saw them we couldn’t help but fall in love with them as much as they were with each other. They seemed like soul mates, much like Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

After four years of relationship, they gave us the news we didn’t want to hear: Stewart and Pattinson put an end to their courtship for an alleged infidelity on the part of the actress.

The rumors began when Kristen was filming ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ in 2012, as photographs of the actress came to light with the director of the film, Rupert Sanderswho was then married to model Liberty Ross.

From that moment on, the interpreter of Bella Swan was involved in endless rumors of a relationship with Sanders, which, of course, affected her relationship with Pattinson. It was until the actress publicly accepted it, even apologized to Robert…but obviously it didn’t help.

“This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry,” the actress said.

Two days after the photos were posted, the couple was spotted out on a date in Los Angeles and attending the 2012 Teen Choice Awards together, greatly shocking their fans.

Pattinson made no statement on the subject, however, sources close to the actor revealed that he was very depressed and hurt by the deception of the one he loved at that time.

After Kristen’s public apologies, rumors surfaced that the couple was still together even though the relationship was no longer what it used to be. They even got to the Red carpet for the premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ in November 2012, but many assured that it was only for work.

For his part, Rupert Sanders apologized to his wife and children for the damage caused, and assured that he would do everything in his power to recover them.

Finally, in May 2013, the official Kristen and Stewart breakup because their problems were irremediable and the fights did not stop, because they could not overcome the damage that infidelity caused them.

After the painful breakup of the anchors, Catherine Hardwicke, director of Twilightrevealed that she had already warned Pattinson not to fall in love with his castmate because she was under 18 years old.

“I remember telling Rob separately, ‘Listen, you have to remember that she’s under 18, and in our country, you can get in trouble.’ He said, “Okay, okay, calm down.” It was funny because they were both quite shy and a little nervous and awkward, “said the director.

What happened after?

Over the years and as the actors took different paths… and perhaps the wounds healed, in an interview Kristen confessed that Robert Pattinson was her first love and that, if he had proposed, she probably would have married him.

Currently both actors have built solid careers and continue to climb to success. Robert and Kristen continue to work and enjoy a seemingly stable love life, even the actress is about to marry his girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

They took different paths, however, they continue to wish each other the best.