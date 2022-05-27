Kristen Stewart announced when her directorial debut could be

Throughout the history of cinemaviewers have seen dozens of actors who have given the jump to address. It is common to meet celebrities who have always been in front of the cameras but who, after years of working on the big screen, decide to take on another role in the composition of a film. Y Kristen Stewartcould be the big reveal after his first nomination for Oscar Awardsr.

The actress, who gained global popularity when she starred in the saga Twilight, had an important professional career in recent years. Although at the beginning of his career he faced certain prejudices, he finally managed to establish himself in the film industry, spearheading projects of all genres. This is how he managed to get away from the adolescent phenomenon, to get involved in films that explore very different universes.

Last year marked a before and after in her career when she was summoned to give life to Lady Di in spencer, a biopic with hints of fiction in the hands of Pablo Larraín. Her impeccable performance earned Stewart consideration in the Best Actress category at the Oscars. And quickly, she took another direction in her career, since she now participates in the Cannes Film Festival with Crimes of the Futurewhere it was adapted to horror.

In this way, there are no doubts that Kristen Stewart can get involved in any type of production. But… could she do it herself in a role other than that of an actress? This is what she and her followers believe, who assure that she has significant potential. She has long dreamed of bringing to the big screen The Chronology of Waterthe adaptation of Lidia Yuknavich’s memoirs. “If I don’t make this movie before this year, I will die”she enthused from the festival to IndieWire.

His goal is to carry out the shoot along the Oregon coast with just five people, although he still has to secure the financing of the film. It was in 2018, also at Cannes, when she explained that she wanted to write, direct and star in the male role, giving the female role to another artist. Apparently the actress spencer He has already chosen even his main figure. The only thing left to do is wait until you can finalize your promising project!