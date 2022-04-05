Kristen Stewart arrives in shorts and revolutionizes the gala

One of the most anticipated actresses at the gala of the oscars 2022without a doubt, it was Kristen Stewart, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Diana of Wales in the movie “Spencer” and boy, did she leave jaws open. The world’s spotlights were focused on his daring lookwhich consisted of black shorts, which he combined with a white shirt, which he left unbuttoned, and a black jacket.

That’s right, the controversy Kristen Stewart He revolutionized etiquette at the gala and was the first celebrity to walk down the red carpet in shorts. Her whole look earned not only the surprise, but also to be cataloged as one of the best dressed of the oscars 2022.

Kristen Stewart Arrives at the 2002 Oscars in Michael Jackson-Style Loafers and White Socks

The suit of shorts of the protagonist of the “Twilight” saga is Chanel, the fashion house of which she is an ambassador. To highlight her legs, the actress wore black satin stilettos, but she wore them until the entrance to the Dolby Theatre, as she arrived wearing black loafers with white socks, reminding us of the style of Michael Jackson, the king of pop.

In the neck, Kristen Stewart He wore a cameo-style necklace, which hung halfway down his torso. As for the hair, she joined the current trend of the wet look, but combed to the side.

(Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

As for her makeup, her eyes stood out with smokey eyes and thick eyelashes.

The actress walked the red carpet of the film academy gala with her partner, Dylan Meyer, hand in hand. She also preferred to wear a black suit, but with long pants, with an unbuttoned white shirt. They are not only one of the couple goals of the moment, but they are one of the couples that match their looks. Her blond hair was worn straight.

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

There is no doubt that only Kristen Stewart can arrive with loafers and shorts to a gala of the level of the oscars 2022 and enchant with their disruptive fashion style.