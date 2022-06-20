Entertainment

Kristen Stewart at the Oscars 2022: Who is her partner?

Kristen Stewart has starred in one of the most romantic moments of the 2022 Oscar Awards. He has gone to the red carpet with his girlfriend Dylan Mayer, and while posing for the photographers and greeting the media, they shared a passionate kiss that remains one of the highlights of this edition. The emotion in the couple is noticeable Kristen’s first Oscar nomination, for her performance in the movie ‘Spencer’. It is not the first time that they pose together in public and they are a claim for the media as the new fashion couple. Dylan Meyer is a screenwriter, and they’re already engaged, so wedding bells are brewing. We tell you who he is.






Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart | Oscar Awards 2022 GTRES

Wedding plans

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have known each other for seven yearsbut they were first photographed kissing in New York in August 2019. They officially confirmed their relationship in October when Meyer posted a black and white photo of the two kissing with the caption, “You can find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”





Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen was a few months ago in the well-known late nightt of Howar Stern and spoke in great detail about their relationship. From how they met or even the wedding plans that have emerged in recent years. “I just let him go. ‘God, man, I’m so in love with you'” or “He was so cute, he did great. We’re going to get married, it’s going to happen!”, were some of the confidences that the actress told about their relationship.






Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer posing GTRES

Kristen Stewart, increasingly open

Despite the discretion that has always characterized him, Kristen Stewart is making an effort to be more transparent with the media and serve as a representative of the LGTBIQ+ collective. Although she does not regret her attitude in the past, she believes that being overly jealous of her privacy may have played tricks on her. “I think maybe there are things that have hurt the people I’ve dated. Not because I was embarrassed to be openly gay, but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public that way.. I felt like I was being robbed,” she said in an interview with the magazine InStyle.






Kristen-Stewart | Oscar Awards 2022 GTRES

Source link

