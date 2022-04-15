Kristen Stewart brings her girlfriend to the Oscars red carpet for the first time

In 2015, she reaffirmed that she was not “confused”, as the media speculated, the only thing she was doing was “being her”, because she felt safe without any label. Right around the time that she began a relationship with St. Vincent, Kristen told Nylon that “in three or four years there will be more people who don’t think it necessary to define you as gay or straight.”

Finally, in 2021, Kristen Stewart announced on The Howard Stern Show that she was engaged to her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, whom she had known for years, but never romantically. “I met her almost six years ago but I stopped seeing her until she showed up at a friend’s birthday and I was like, ‘Where have you been and why didn’t I know you?’ She’s lived in Los Angeles too, but we’ve never met.” .

“We are going to get married, we totally will. I wanted to be proposed, so I think I clearly defined what she wanted and she did. We’re getting married, it’s happening,” Stewart confessed.

Dylan Mayer She is a renowned screenwriter, although she has also made some appearances as an actress. Among her scripts, films such as Moxie (2021), Loose Ends (2015) and XOXO (2016) stand out, while, among her roles as an actress, her participation in films such as The Death and Return of Superman, Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer.