Kristen Stewart climbs out of the trunk of a Rolls-Royce for this…

You blink and Kristen Stewart goes from a Ford Mustang alongside The Rolling Stones to an equally riotous collaboration for Interpol with a British engineering icon. Her musical facet is her thing…

July 26, 2022 03:02 a.m.

Hard to forget the performance of Kristen Stewart for The Rolling Stones. The British had their talent in one of their videos and a Ford Mustang, of course, was the right model for the shoot. Seeing her driving often sports makes us wonder if she is not a personification of the Mustang and vice versa. However, I have dealt with this in previous articles.

What brings us together now is his work for another rock band, North American in this case. From Los Angeles to New York to collaborate with Interpol in a powerful hit released in 2018. If you really love nothing is already a hymn of contemporary post punk and one of those responsible for such a destiny was the protagonist of crimes of the future, spencer Y seberg.

How many times have you seen Kristen Stewart climb out of a trunk? A curious scene that you should not go looking for neither in her private life nor in her filmography. The Californian actress, nominated for Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars, has shown that classic cars go with her even when she appears from inside the trunk of a rolls royce.

If you really love nothing, He said. Beyond the development of the plot, the introduction and the end are dominated by Rolls Royce. The lights and their setting may not help to resolve the brand and model at first glance. This is also because it is a customized version and because in the video it is used as a taxi. But yes, what they see there is a classic car of the English brand, a copy of the elegant 1977 Silver Shadow.

It dawns, he leaves the pub and leaves with the Rolls Royce in which he had arrived. With irreverence, without prejudice and full of life, Kristen Stewart He left his bond with Interpol branded on fire and every time the subject is played, his face and his scenes come to mind. She and, of course, the classic Rolls-Royce.

