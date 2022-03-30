Kristen Stewart competes for her first statuette

Of the 31 years he has Kristen Stewart22 has dedicated herself to acting, which is why this year she is nominated for her first Oscar award It is a celebration of her career, which began as a child and has gone through stages, genres and stages diagonally.

to be the daughter of Jodie Foster on “the panic room” went on to be a teen idol with the franchise of “Twilight”, and later give his career a spin by working alongside Woody Allen or Paul Larrainthe latter who has given him the role of Diana of Wales on tape”spencer”, for which it competes in the category Best actress of the Academy Award.

Stewart’s career has not been limited to acting, she has been a muse for big fashion firms for a decade, such as Balenciaga and Chanel (of which she is now the image).

Kristen Stewart takes to the cinema in the blood

Kristen was born on April 9, 1990 in Los Angeles, California and from an early age the young woman was involved between forums, cameras and reflectors since her parents worked in the industry. Her father was a producer at Twenty Century Fox, and her mother a screenwriter.

Being surrounded by male siblings and she being the youngest, it was normal for Kristen to wear her brothers’ clothes and she even says that she felt like just another boy, who could still play basketball or soccer.

I went at the age of nine when the girl still got her first job in the industry as a child model for TV commercials.

The actress recounts that she never felt comfortable at school due to the teasing they made of her because she was very masculine, which is why she dropped out of school and started studying from home.

Kristen Stewart’s career

His first opportunity in the cinema came with a small participation in the film “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas”.

It was at 12 when her big opportunity until then came, to be the daughter of Jodie Foster in “Panic Room”, a film for which she received praise thanks to her performance.

Five years later the role would come that would change his life and his career, becoming Beautiful swanthe protagonist of “Twilight” tape based on the book of the same name and that would be part of a franchise of feature films that were a media and financial success among teenagers.

With these tapes Stewart earned 12.5 million dollars for each film, which in 2021 positioned her as the highest paid actress in Hollywood.

It was at this stage of his life where love came from the hand of his co-star in “Twilight” Robert Pattinsonwith whom he lasted five years of courtship.

Kristen Stewart’s love life

One of her first disagreements with the press occurred after her breakup with Pattinson, which apparently was due to her infidelity, since during the filming of “Snow White and the Legend of the Huntsman” a paparazzi photographed her on a romantic walk with him. movie director, film director, Rupert Sanderswho was married.

The director broke up two years later but she got a pardon and a brief reconciliation with Pattinson. “We are young”, he justified it.

In 2013, Kart Lagerfield signed her for the first time to chanell. Since then he has posed for the brand three times.

Although rumors about Kristen’s sexual orientation had been circulating for years, it was not until 2013 that the actress came out as bisexual.

From mid-2013 to the fall of 2016, Stewart was in a relationship with visual effects producer Alicia Cargile.

In 2019, he spoke about the perceived impact of his sexuality on his career success, saying that he had been warned not to go public with his girlfriend so someone could give him a leading role.

Since 2019, Kristen has been in a romantic relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer. In November 2021 they announced their engagement.



Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A bright future for Kristen Stewart

Beyond her controversies and scandals, Kristen has proven to be one of the best actresses of her generation. Together with Juliette Binoche in “Journey to Sils Maria” she received positive reviews and won a César award, she is the only American to have received it so far.

Her facet as a director has also made her release “Water”, a short film that is part of a women-only project (‘ShatterBox Anthology’) because she thinks that “Hollywood is disgustingly sexist”.

