Kristen Stewart Confirms She’s Making Her Own LGBTQ Ghostbusters Series

The years have brought great things to Kristen Stewart, who in addition to being an actress of international stature has become a fashion icon and an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. The latter will be reinforced through her most recent project announced this afternoon through Variety, a Ghostbusters-style series (73%) in which he will search for paranormal entities, but with a completely queer production team. It seems that the beings of the night continue to be of interest to him.

Started as a global star with Twilight (48%), a film in which she gave life to a naive and beautiful teenager who ends up in love with a vampire, Kristen Stewart she starred in other renowned titles such as Snow White and the Huntsman (48%), The Murder of the Borden Family (65%), Ghosts of the Past (79%), The Clouds of Mary (89%) and Always Alice (88%). A few years ago she revealed herself to the media as a member of the LGBTQ + community and since then she has worked as an activist and ambassador for organizations. Her next project is a clear sign of her commitment.

According to the new report, Stewart will be the producer of a new paranormal series with ghost hunters belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. Through a video on Instagram, the 32-year-old actress launches a call inviting LGBTQ+ paranormal experts to contact the production team to be part of the series. At the moment no release date has been announced.

I’m terribly excited to announce that I’m partnering with Scout, the producers of Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype, on the gayest, funniest, most exciting queer ghost hunting series ever. We need to find the most amazing LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, and investigators to lead the pack in this super gay ghost hunting adventure.

Last year, Kristen Stewart returned to the big screen as Spencer (85%), a film in which she plays the princess Diana of Wales, demonstrating her quality as an actress reflecting the hardship that the greatest pop figure of the English nobility lived with the British Royal Family. For this job, kristen She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Satellite Award, winning the latter.

The most recent movie Stewart is Crimes of the Future (53%), directed by David Cronenberg, a drama, fantasy and science fiction thriller that earned the filmmaker a standing ovation of more than six minutes during its premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival a few weeks ago . Though Cronenberg he thought that everyone would leave the projection room quickly, only about fifteen people left the room while the rest stayed to witness his new wonder. In addition to Kristen, the film features performances by Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux; At the moment there is no release date in Mexico.

Kristen Stewart hasn’t announced his next project for the big screen but we hope he will be able to give him the awards he recently lost with spencer. On the other hand, her new job as a producer for the LGBTQ+ ghost hunting series is sure to take up a good deal of her time. Will it become a massive hit on social media? The paranormal theme is always an excellent viewer attractor.

