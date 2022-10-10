Kristen Stewart debuts a ‘mullet’ haircut with bangs

This fall, haircuts inspired by the muses of the 90s are the ones that are triumphing among hair trends. These options are perfect for those who want a change of ‘look’ without risking too much, but since there are options for all tastes, there are also more daring haircuts They have been in fashion for several seasons. Among the most radical are the ‘pixie’ and the mullet. The latter was made fashionable by Miley Cyrus back in 2019, but ‘celebrities’ like Kim Kardashian or Demi Lovato have dared recently.

Kristen Stewart She has been the last celebrity to take a risk with this cut. After spending several months away from the spotlight, the actress has reappeared with a very different ‘look’ the one he wore in his last appearance in June. Kristen has gone from carrying an above-the-shoulder bob with blonde hair to a dark-hued mullet. The Fashion Week in Paris has been the stage in which we have seen the actress wearing this change of ‘look’ in which she wears the back is longer than the sides in which they stand out thick strands on the sideburns. Also has a parted bangs at the height of the middle of your forehead. What a change!

kristy sparowGetty Images

It is not the first time that Kristen surprises us with a haircut that is too radical since we have seen her even with a shaved head and dyeing her hair from black to the lightest blonde going through a blonde with an orange wink and even the redhead. We love to see the changes in his ‘look’ and that he dares with everything.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.