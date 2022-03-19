Kristen Stewart declined to die in the opening scene of ‘Scream 4’

In a few days, actress Kristen Stewart could win her first Oscar for her role as Lady Di in. Something unthinkable for many a few years ago when she became known for her role as Bella in the saga

Today we have learned that the actress had an offer to star in the opening scene of scream 4 where he would die just like Drew Barrymore did at the beginning of the original film of the saga created by Wes Craven.

In a statement, the actress commented that “There’s the Drew character who dies at the beginning of Scream. And then they created a whole sequence where they killed a lot of people to emulate Drew. But it was only going to be one person, and I was like, ‘I can’t do a Drew, no.’ I can do that.” You know what I mean?” But in the end they ended up doing, if I don’t remember correctly, a bigger sequence and not just one victim.“

In fact, that scene ended up with six characters instead of a single victim: Lucy Hale, Shenae Grimes, Kristen Bell, Anna Paquin, Britt Robertson, and Aimee Teegarden.

Now that a sixth installment is underway, Kristen Stewart was asked if she would like to appear in it. She is she replied that “Maybe. I should read the script. I really like Neve Campbell. She was very nice to me. I love the first Scream, I’ve seen it recently. It’s so twisted. I love the movie because she loves movies. The most The cool thing about “Scream” is what it says about cinema, how self-aware it is. It folds back on itself like six times and I love how Wes Craven loved movies. It’s a nerdy, total cinema kind of movie. It is beautiful and difficult to see something like it.“















