Kristen Stewart declined to die in the opening scene of ‘Scream 4’

Today we have learned that the actress had an offer to star in the opening scene of scream 4 where he would die just like Drew Barrymore did at the beginning of the original film of the saga created by Wes Craven.
In a statement, the actress commented that “There’s the Drew character who dies at the beginning of Scream. And then they created a whole sequence where they killed a lot of people to emulate Drew. But it was only going to be one person, and I was like, ‘I can’t do a Drew, no.’ I can do that.” You know what I mean?” But in the end they ended up doing, if I don’t remember correctly, a bigger sequence and not just one victim.“
In fact, that scene ended up with six characters instead of a single victim: Lucy Hale, Shenae Grimes, Kristen Bell, Anna Paquin, Britt Robertson, and Aimee Teegarden.
Now that a sixth installment is underway, Kristen Stewart was asked if she would like to appear in it. She is she replied that “Maybe. I should read the script. I really like Neve Campbell. She was very nice to me. I love the first Scream, I’ve seen it recently. It’s so twisted. I love the movie because she loves movies. The most The cool thing about “Scream” is what it says about cinema, how self-aware it is. It folds back on itself like six times and I love how Wes Craven loved movies. It’s a nerdy, total cinema kind of movie. It is beautiful and difficult to see something like it.“