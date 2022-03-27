Kristen Stewart: “Diana didn’t have much control over her own life”

If a poll had been done on who was the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actress in September, when spencer landed with a difference of days at the Venice, Telluride and Toronto festivals, the unanimous response would have been Kristen Stewart, who in those days was more than celebrated for her role as the already legendary Lady Di in the last days of her marriage.

However, and judging by the results in the different awards ceremonies that have preceded those of the Academy, the former child prodigy who went from playing Jodie Foster’s daughter in the panic room from David Fincher to becoming the object of the obsession of millions of teenagers with his leading role in Twilight she has little more chance today than any of the other candidates. It is that in this category the opinions have been so divided that none of the Oscar nominees was chosen by the BAFTAs.

With her triumph at the Screen Actors Guild awards, Jessica Chastain almost equals her in chances, followed by Nicole Kidman, who won the Golden Globe and Olivia Colman, included in almost all the awards. Even Penélope Cruz, whose nomination for “Parallel Mothers” caused a surprise, will arrive at the big night on Sunday backed by the Los Angeles critics’ awards and the Volpi Cup of the great Italian festival.

Embody Lady Di

“It would have been impossible to imitate her faithfully, everyone sees her differently”

How did you approach the role to become Diana Spencer?

Our first conversations with Pablo were very basic. He hadn’t written the script yet. He just told me that he was going to make a movie about her and that he thought I was her ideal candidate to play him. And I told him that he was completely crazy. The idea of ​​trying to become a person that I would never have been able to faithfully imitate seemed very difficult to me because each person has a personal version of what Diana was like.

Everyone sees him in different ways and sometimes the bits of his personality that we know don’t match up very well. The script, once it was written, was very concise and I just made sure there was nothing totally wrong, because it was very detailed, and a lot of people know the story very closely, but I couldn’t have been further from it. I didn’t have a very precise idea of ​​who Diana was, but it was important to respect details like the fact that she was someone who hated cigarettes. We were very careful that she didn’t smoke in any scene in the movie.

Kristen StewartEUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

We just tried to make sure that nothing was wrong, because there are many versions of how things went. But if one thing is clear to me, it is that Diana did not have much control over her own life and everything she had was conditioned by her position. Everything was a negotiation. At the same time, people’s reaction to her was very contradictory. There were those who adored him and those who hated him. She just couldn’t define her own power, but I’m sure she knew she had it. She sometimes used it and in other situations she acted like an ordinary person. For example, with her children, she was a tremendously self-confident and protective mother.

Kristen Stewart in a still from the movie ‘Spencer’.

In order to interpret him, he had to learn the rules of royalty. Did you take any of it with you?

No. My courtesy ended as soon as I left the set. But we had consultants who had worked with royalty and who explained all the details that one would never have known without them. By the time we meet her in the film, Diana is falling apart. So once I learned all the details of courtesy, like for example that she couldn’t go into the kitchen to steal food, I forgot about them all, although there was always someone around to make sure I didn’t do anything wrong, so that everything it seemed authentic. But keep in mind that I am American and Pablo is from Chile, so we were not familiar with that world. I insist, the only thing I keep remembering about those rules are those of courtesy.

The film reflects people’s obsession with the private lives of celebrities.

A little, but on the other hand I don’t feel like we’ve intruded on anyone’s life. The film does not offer any information that is not already known, nor does it reveal anything that the audience does not already know. Just imagine how Diana must have felt. And I think my interpretation is just mine.

Kristen Stewart in wedding dress as Diana of Wales in ‘Spencer Archive

As in Seberg: Beyond the cinema returns to the theme of how the control of others impacts on a person’s life. Is it something you identify with?

Yes. There are certain oppressive forces that can be so debilitating that you feel them in your body, because you have the feeling that you have no options, that you are forced into a certain situation. I am not talking about circumstances in which there is real oppression, but about ideas that stop you and where everything happens by changing your perspective, looking at things from a different angle or pretending that those limitations are no longer there. That you can stand up and start running. Something that is important to learn as the years go by is that you cannot let there be things that prevent you from growing or evolving, that you are the one who chooses the direction in which you are going to walk, each step that you are going to take. I know all this sounds vague and silly, but I really think that many times everything happens for a revelatory moment in which you stand firm and decide that you are the one who is going to decide how things will be done. One of my friends was going through a terrible breakup, and I was watching her while she was making this movie and thinking that you can always choose what you want to do, because no one has set a path for us to walk. Sometimes you can feel that things happen to you, but the truth is that you can take control. It’s hard to do it, it’s scary, but you have to be brave.

What was it like shooting with the camera so close?

I know that there are actors who prefer not to know where the camera is when they shoot, because they prefer not to think about the cinematographic process and try to stay within their own world. In my case, I knew where I was and I was aware that nothing I did was going to go unnoticed. I usually propose alternatives to put the camera but in this case everything was in the foreground so I never had to worry about missing any detail. I knew I couldn’t keep any secrets from myself and that there was nothing I was doing, thinking or experiencing that would escape the camera. That was the result of the visual strategy with which the film was shot but also of Claire Mathon, who does not miss anything. There was no way she was going to move me and not have him in front of me with her camera.

