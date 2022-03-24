Kristen Stewart didn’t think Twilight was going to be so successful

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer, Twilight hit theaters in 2008 with a budget of $37,000,000 and raising worldwide $392,616,625.

The film, in addition to being a sensation for a generation, put Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the spotlight, actors who until then were totally unknown.

What’s more, it was Stewart who suggested that Pattinson become Edward Cullen. Both actors when they started filming the movie, they had not read the play. Eventually they did, and they ended up liking it.

The actress was recently chatting with SirusXM about how she thinks the first Twilight movie can be considered a standalone film due to its low budget and tone. In addition, she is still surprised at how, following the 2008 tape, she was extended to more installments.

“I always want to remind people that [Crepúsculo es una película independiente] without being like… like it slowed down or it was like ‘Oh, it was nothing! That’s not what I’m saying. We just didn’t know, and it was kind of a weird ball, you know, slightly fringe, like a teen movie, I didn’t think everyone was going to take that. I didn’t think we were going to do a sequel“.

And indeed, that happened, just a year after the premiere of the first film, it was released in 2009 “new Moon” which managed to make a box office of $ 711 million with a budget of 50 million dollars.

In 2010 we would see “Eclipse“, and in 2011-2012 the two parts of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn“.