Kristen Stewart ditches blonde for brown… and a mullet cut

The most incomprehensible hairstyle in the history of haircuts is making a comeback. This time, she finds herself the head of Hollywood’s most rock’n’roll actress Kristen Stewart.

Kristen Stewart’s hair ride continues. After a short wavyplatinum blond and even a shaved head, the 32-year-old actress returns to brown, which she accessorizes with a rather modern and glamorous mullet cut.

Tousled bangs and curly mid-length nape

She’s the fiancée of the star of spencer, Dylan Meyer, who unveiled a preview of this transformation on his Instagram account on Friday August 26. Although Kristen Stewart wears a cap, we distinguish below said graphic cut with an asymmetrical micro fringe. “Accidental Party on, Wayne”, ironically captioned his companion, who here makes fun of the resemblance of the actress to Wayne (Mike Myers) from the cult comedy of the 90s Wayne’s World.

A few days earlier, the actress wore her new hair look at American singer Demi Lovato’s birthday party. On a few shots, unveiled by hairstylist Cj Romero, Kristen Stewart reveals a tousled fringe and a slightly curly mid-length neck, always hidden under a cap. Could it be a half-assumed haircut? Not so sure, since other photos show her without her headgear, posing proudly alongside jet-setter Paris Hilton and actress Ashley Benson.

Mullet is back

This is not the first time that the young woman has tested said cut. In 2010, for the needs of the film The Runaways where she played Joan Jett, rock singer of the eponymous and legendary group of the 70s, the actress had opted for this hairstyle and had kept some “hair scars” following the feature film.

Long mocked before being claimed by some, the mullet cut is not originally the prerogative of stars. Popularized in the 1980s by musicians and footballers, then neglected by the general public, this unisex and graphic cup has seen renewed interest in recent years. She even has her own festival in Australia. Among his latest famous amateurs, we find the actress Maisie Williams, the singers Miley Cyrus, Rihanna or the actress Lily Collins.