Kristen Stewart enjoyed the night in New York, Rihanna showed her pregnancy in Beverly Hills: celebrities in a click

Kate Hudson took a walk through the streets of Los Angeles and did not go unnoticed: she wore a yellow dress to the body with a cut on one of her legs. In addition, she wore sunglasses and her hair tied back (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Kristen Stewart enjoyed the night in New York. The actress was photographed when she left the hotel where she is staying these days and went to an exclusive restaurant. She wore a set of black striped jacket and pants with gold buttons, a white shirt and a gray coat.

Rihanna went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in the Beverly Hills area, where she also took the opportunity to take a walk through a shopping center. In her look, the singer wore a top and an open shirt with which she showed her pregnancy: she is expecting a baby with rapper A$AP Rocky

Emily Ratajkowski went for a walk through the streets of New York with her baby Sylvester Apollo Bear, the fruit of her relationship with Sebastian Bear-McClard. After her walk, the model entered an exclusive restaurant to have lunch with her husband

Gigi Hadid was photographed at the New York airport. To travel, she chose a comfortable look: sports pants, a black shirt and a leather jacket of the same color. Meanwhile, her carry-on bag was yellow and her purse was orange.

Karlie Kloss was photographed returning home to New York after taking a walk with her baby from her relationship with Joshua Kushner. The model she maneuvered with the stroller to enter the building in which she lives and she greeted the photographers who found her with good predisposition

Rita Ora braved the gray day in New York and went for a walk in her neighborhood in Manhattan. For this, the artist wore a light blue jean, a black diver that she combined with a trench coat, leather boots, a bag and sunglasses.

Kaia Gerber was photographed arriving at a coffee shop to meet a group of friends in Beverly Hills, who she enjoyed spending time with at an outdoor table. She wore dark low-rise pants, a classic white t-shirt and a green sweater draped over her shoulders. In addition, she had a brown bag and a light blue and blue checkered hat.

Lucy Hale took a yoga class in a private room in Los Angeles. She was photographed when she was going to her car and carrying her mat (with printed design), a bottle of water, cell phone and purse. She, meanwhile, wore a sports team of violet tights and a pink kangaroo jumper

It did not go unnoticed. Megan Fox took a walk through the streets of Los Angeles and drew all eyes with her striking look: she wore a patterned set (in the range of brown and gold) of pants to the body and wide in the ankle area, a jacket matching top that she wore tied from her neck, and a sheer top with a different print that she matched with her headband (Photos: The Grosby Group)

