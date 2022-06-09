Kristen Stewart finally sold her mansion in Malibu

Kristen Stewart tried to sell this property for two years

Although the actress Kristen Stewart failed to win the Oscar for Best Actress in the most recent edition, has achieved a purpose that had been planned for two years: sell a house in Malibu.

The property had been on and off the real estate market for two years. In April of this year the property was put up for sale again at a cost of $8.5 million dollars and the sale was achieved for $8.3 million dollars.

Initially the star of the ‘Twilight’ saga wanted to receive $ 9.5 million dollars by the property but this was not possible. Although it was possibly disappointing for her not to receive the asking price, she still made a big profit as she paid $4.8 million for this house in 2011.

This beachfront home isn’t overly luxurious in style, but it does have all the amenities a star like her could want in a beach home.

Home has a total extension of 5,800 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bathroom, hall, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, office, wine cellar, laundry room and more.

In addition to the main house, it has a garage with capacity for two vehicles.

A very striking feature of this property is that has access to several terraces and balconies from different pointsplaces where you also have a privileged view of the sea.

Outside, the new owners will be able to enjoy green areas, a Jacuzzi and direct access to the beach.

