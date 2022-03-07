Kristen Stewart gave Vladimir Putin the middle finger

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has concentrated the eyes of the whole world, even within Hollywood. This is because various stars have made their opinion known about the military actions.

Just a couple of weeks ago we told you about the project that the actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher they had prepared. The duo seeks rRaise more than $30 million for Ukrainian refugees.

However, his colleague Kristen Stewart went a little further. This after the actress attended the most recent edition of the Spirit Awards which took place this weekend.

It was there that Stewart sent a strong and clear message to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The woman was part of a demonstration where various artists showed the middle finger to the president.

kristen stewart flipping off putin 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/td8yWgfcT6 — oscar nominee kristen stewart!!! (@queennn94) March 6, 2022

Kristen Stewart’s gesture against Vladimir Putin

This curious demonstration was led by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. The Spirit Awards presenters gave a speech against Putin which was joined by Kristen Stewart.

Listen to us now live:



“Before we continue, we would like to take a minute to express our best wishes to those affected by the war in Ukraine.– And all the unjust conflicts around the world, ”Offerman started.

“I think we speak for everyone here when we say that we expect a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, fuck off and go home, Putin.”Mullally added.

“Yes, that is the quick and peaceful resolution that we are talking about. That Vladimir Putin goes to hell and goes home. And to that end, let’s all join together and send it off with a shout out from the Spirit Awards: to Putin!”the actor pointed out.

All this happened while the television cameras it showed different actors showing the middle finger. One of the most iconicthe gesture of Stewart.













