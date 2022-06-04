Kristen Stewart Gives Style Classes in Sleek Black Sequin Jumpsuit – New Woman

Since he rose to fame starring in the hit movie saga Twilight, Kristen Stewart She has not only established herself in Hollywood as an actress, but also as a style reference.

In each of his official appearances, the 32-year-old star dazzles with elegant, modern and avant-garde outfits With which it not only looks incredible, it also imposes fashion.

He did so on the night of this Thursday, June 2, when attending the New York premiere of his controversial new film, crimes of the futurewasting elegance in a fascinating all-black look.

Kristen Stewart is elegance in a jumpsuit black sequins

Arriving on the red carpet for the event at the Walter Reade Theater, the actress wowed by oozing confidence in an elegant jumpsuit Chanel black sequins, firm of which she is an ambassador.

The garment in which the Oscar nominee was dressed for the premiere of the dystopian horror film presents a loose fit biker silhouette, tapered legs and silver engraved buttons.

Likewise, the exclusive piece covered with sparkling pailletesfrom the Resort 2023 collection of the house frenchIt had a couple of patch pockets and was fitted at the waist.

Under stylist guidance Tara Swennen, the Los Angeles-born star paired the sleek, modern jumpsuit with Le Silla patent pointed toe stiletto heel matching boots.

As for the accessories, the interpreter stuck to minimalism and added only a long diamond necklace with a Chanel rose pendant to elevate your monochrome ensemble.

Lastly, he upped his fashion ante with a beauty look glamorous but grungewearing her hair gathered in a distinguished messy ponytail and a makeup glam which highlighted his gaze.

As well as a sophisticated french manicure in black in order to finish off the sensational stylistic proposal to attend the launch held on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

In this way, with this bright outfits True to her innovative and chic fashion sense, Kristen Stewart not only did he look phenomenal as always, he also reaffirmed himself as bold style icon.