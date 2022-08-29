Entertainment

Kristen Stewart glams up on the Cannes red carpet

Cannes

Kristen Stewart splurged glamor on the cannes red carpet during the preview of crimes of the futurea technological horror thriller from David Cronenberg that is competing for the Palme d’Or.

Stewart, in a beaded crop top and long white skirt, posed alongside Cronenberg, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensenalso protagonists of the film.

Photo: AFP

“When you hire Viggo you hire not only an actor, but also a writer, a photographer…it’s a complete collaboration,” Cronenberg said.

For Mortensen, shooting with him is “like working with someone fresh out of film school”, because of the enthusiasm he puts in and that he transmits.

Photo: AFP

As Stewart deepened, “there are few people with such a recognizable voice” in each of his works. With this edition Cronenberg has had six in competition, the first of them “Crash”, special prize of the jury in 1996.

Seydoux, for his part, was happy to be able to defend the film with his presence. Last year three of his films opted for the Palme d’Or (The French Dispatch, France Y The story of my wife) and another, Tromperiewas screened out of competition, but she could not travel to Cannes because she caught covid.

Photo: AFP

The glamor on the red carpet was completed by American actress Sharon Stone, in an emerald green strapless neckline, and her compatriot Maggie Gyllenhaal in a long-sleeved black dress with a generous V-neckline.

