Kristen Stewart: Her Best Chanel Looks at Cannes 2022

‘We are very inspired by the Chanel cruise show in Monacowhich we attended just a few weeks ago,’ he tells fashion the Stewart’s hairstylist, Tara Swennen, which is also at the Côte d’Azur festival. ‘Virginie created some amazing jumpsuits that immediately caught our eye!’

But it is not always about carrying the latest fashion garment. “We love finding original Chanel pieces that resonate with Kristen’s aesthetic,” says Swennen, who has been dressing Stewart since 2007 and watched her grow up during the time of Twilight. ‘We enjoy mixing and matching different pieces from various collections to create distinctive looks.’

Stewart preparing for the premiere of Crimes of the Future. Photo: Courtesy of Chanel.

The common thread of these ‘distinctive’ suits at Cannes have been the accessories: an unconventional combination of exquisite Chanel High Jewelry Y rock’n’roll sunglasses. sunglasses on the red carpet they can be controversial and may be considered somewhat exaggerated.

The stars that get away with it are Isabelle Huppert, Susan Sarandon and Kristen Stewart. Why? Because of the attitude with which they carry them. In these powerful women, sunglasses and the gala dresses they are attractive, not complicated, and they are more difficult to carry than it seems. The secret is ‘being confident,’ says Swennen.